New Deitus Album "Irreversible" Set For July Release; New Single "A Scar For Serenity" Streaming

Black metallers Deitus returns from the abyss with their third studio album, "Irreversible," on 14th July via Candlelight Records. Ahead of the new album the band have also released the blistering first single, "A Scar For Serenity." You can listen to the song below.

Comments Deitus on the new single: "'A Scar For Serenity' is our new, neck-breaking single after more than 4 years of silence. Deitus is here to bring genuine danger to this overly sensitive, sterile scene."

Formed in 2004 in York (UK), Deitus create sonic terror through the medium of black metal with no limits and no compromises. The band's core line-up has remained a stable 3-piece since their inception, taking inspiration from such artists as Dissection, Slayer, GG Allin, Fields of the Nephilim and Bathory.

Forthcoming release "Irreversible" was engineered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios with mixing and mastering completed by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio and cover art by Santiago Caruso. It follows on from their two highly-acclaimed studio albums to date, "Acta Non Verba" (2016) and "Via Dolorosa" (2018).

Deitus conclude: "Irreversible' will be released via our new label, Candlelight Records, this summer. This partnership, with such an esteemed label, will only serve to inflict the sinister and vicious art of Deitus to an even wider audience. ‘Irreversible’ will consolidate Deitus as masters of our craft whilst at the same time introducing a much more diverse and unique sound overall. We won't give too much away at this point but there are numerous guest artist appearances and projects in motion; expect surprises between now and 14th July."

Tracklisting:

1. Incursion

2. Straight For Your Throat

3. A Scar For Serenity

4. Irreversible

5. Voyeur

6. As Long As They Fear