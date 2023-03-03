Death Reich Releases New Single "World War"
Today Swedish death metallers Death Reich unveiled the new single "World War," taken from their debut album "Disharmony" which will be released on March 17th 2023 via Non Serviam Records. You can listen to it below.
"‘World War’ is a song about oppression of humans. The inhumane world view carried by the ones in power. As long as there is profit and power to gain no human cost is to great. Humans are mere pawns to be sacrificed as they see fit as long as it suits their agenda," comments the band founded by Jonas Blom (Runemagick, ex- Sacramentum, Trident, Grief Of Emerald and One Man Army and the Undead Quartet) in 2018.
"Disharmony" tracklisting:
1. Disharmony
2. World War
3. In Serpents Skin
4. Dissimulation
5. Hysteria
6. Oblivion
7. Suffocation
8. Fall Of Kings
9. Vermin
10. Atrocity
11. The Death Of The Peace Of Westphalian
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Texas Hippie Coalition Announces New Album
- Next Article:
New Deitus Album Set For July Release
0 Comments on "Death Reich Releases New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.