Death Reich Releases New Single "World War"

Today Swedish death metallers Death Reich unveiled the new single "World War," taken from their debut album "Disharmony" which will be released on March 17th 2023 via Non Serviam Records. You can listen to it below.

"‘World War’ is a song about oppression of humans. The inhumane world view carried by the ones in power. As long as there is profit and power to gain no human cost is to great. Humans are mere pawns to be sacrificed as they see fit as long as it suits their agenda," comments the band founded by Jonas Blom (Runemagick, ex- Sacramentum, Trident, Grief Of Emerald and One Man Army and the Undead Quartet) in 2018.

"Disharmony" tracklisting:

1. Disharmony

2. World War

3. In Serpents Skin

4. Dissimulation

5. Hysteria

6. Oblivion

7. Suffocation

8. Fall Of Kings

9. Vermin

10. Atrocity

11. The Death Of The Peace Of Westphalian