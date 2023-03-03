Texas Hippie Coalition Announces New Album "The Name Lives On"; Streaming New Single "Hell Hounds"

Heavy southern rock band Texas Hippie Coalition have announced the release of their seventh studio album, The Name Lives On, on 21st April 2023 via MNRK Heavy. The hard-hitting 10-track collection is another riff-heavy, sonic assault from beginning to end.

The first single, "Hell Hounds," proves this dog hunts right out of the gate. With a punishing riff, frontman Big Dad Ritch growls, "And I know that you think you're so strong/And I've been sent to prove you wrong." You can check out the song below.

THC frontman Big Dad Ritch commented: "Where there once was an appetite for this style of music, I witnessed a hunger grow and now I see the lovers of real music starving for it. The name lives on is an album that is a dinner bell ringer… I was sent to ring that bell!!!"

Texas Hippie Coalition are often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. Not only is the band etching out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, but they have also created their own genre in "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.

Tracklisting:

1. Hell Hounds

2. I Come From The Dirt

3. Built For The Road

4. Scream

5. Hard Habit

6. Believe

7. License To Kill

8. Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth

9. I Teach Angels How To Fly

10. The Name Lives On