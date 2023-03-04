Paleface Swiss (fka Paleface) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Best Before: Death"
Deathcore outfit Paleface Swiss (fka Paleface) premiered a new official music video for their new standalone single “Best Before: Death“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tells frontman Marc ‘Zelli’ Zellweger:
“The song is about the expiry date of us humans and how we as people get closer to that date with every breath we take, with every addiction, greed, hate, over-working, etc.
You could say we are made to be used before our death. In essence, the human becomes useful after their death.
We don’t have much longer because: the world is fucked, the people are fucked and our lives are fucked.”
Paleface Swiss are presently out on their first-ever U.S. run. That tour also features Bodysnatcher, AngelMaker and Distant:
03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
03/05 Nashville, TN – The End
03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees
03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/15 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods
03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/20 Denver, CO – HQ
03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/25 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester
03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs
Outside of that run, the band have also booked the following headlining shows with Distant:
03/30 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
03/31 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
04/01 West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
04/02 Jacksonville, FL – Justice Pub
