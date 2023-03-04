Paleface Swiss (fka Paleface) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Best Before: Death"

Deathcore outfit Paleface Swiss (fka Paleface) premiered a new official music video for their new standalone single “Best Before: Death“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Tells frontman Marc ‘Zelli’ Zellweger:

“The song is about the expiry date of us humans and how we as people get closer to that date with every breath we take, with every addiction, greed, hate, over-working, etc.

You could say we are made to be used before our death. In essence, the human becomes useful after their death.

We don’t have much longer because: the world is fucked, the people are fucked and our lives are fucked.”

Paleface Swiss are presently out on their first-ever U.S. run. That tour also features Bodysnatcher, AngelMaker and Distant:

03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

03/05 Nashville, TN – The End

03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees

03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/15 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/20 Denver, CO – HQ

03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/25 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs

Outside of that run, the band have also booked the following headlining shows with Distant:

03/30 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

03/31 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

04/01 West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

04/02 Jacksonville, FL – Justice Pub