Orphans of Dusk Premiere New Single "Spleen" From Upcoming New Album
Band Photo: Orphans of Dusk (?)
New Zealand/Australia-based blackened gothic doom metal band Orphans of Dusk premiere their new single "Spleen", taken from their impending new album of the same name. The record will be released by Hypnotic Dirge Records on April 28th, 2023.
Check out now "Spleen" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
