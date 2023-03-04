Lordi Shares New Lyric Video "Thing In The Cage"

Lordi give us the creeps unveiling a new digital single, "Thing In The Cage" today. Providing hard rocking "spooktainment," the song is accompanied by a lyric video which was edited by mastermind Mr. Lordi himself once again. You can check it out below.

Mr. Lordi states, "This song was inspired by the old side shows, or freak shows if you will. Musically, with a different arrangement, this could have been a disco song and I think it still is one in its core, just the production is in the hard rock vein. But the bass line definitely keeps the disco vibe vivid here. As for the lyric video, we've never shown too much of making our costumes and masks, so it's a little peek behind the scenes... This video still doesn't show that much, but at least it might work as a little teaser to reveal how we get to be this pretty."

Finnish hard rock monsters Lordi will unleash their new studio album, "Screem Writers Guild" on March 31st, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records. Its title is a reference (and a "LORDIfied" play on words) to the "Screen Writers Guild," an association of screen writers in Hollywood ('20s to '50s), yet there is no doubt that Lordi's musical version is much louder and fiercer. "The record itself isn't a real concept album, but it obviously plays with the overall cinematic theme," says Mr. Lordi.