Skáld Drops New Music Video "Elverhøy"

French Nordic-themed cultural collective Skáld have dropped a video for "Elverhøy," taken from their brand new album "Huldufólk," out now via U Music. You can check it out below.

To cross the lands and forests of the hidden people is to risk losing one's life, or to be trapped in a bewitching elven circle. In this elven circle, humans find themselves bewitched, in a trance, caught in a hellish loop of dance until exhaustion, oblivion or death. The music video illustrates this dance of tow powerful spirits of light and darkness, which symbolises, in a poetic way, the beliefs of the Icelandic folklore of the Huldufólk. The possessed human is condemned to get lost eternally in the legendary bewitched path that protects the access to the other world.