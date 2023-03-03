Tribulation Unveils Cover Of Blue Oyster Cult's "Vengeance (The Pact)"
On April 7th, Tribulation will release their upcoming EP, "Hamartia," via Century Media Records. For a preview of Hamartia, the new single - a cover version of Blue Öyster Cult's "Vengeance (The Pact)" - can be heard here.
Adam Zaars (guitars) comments:
"We've been meaning to do a BÖC cover for over a decade now, and finally got around to doing it. They've been a constant source of inspiration throughout the years as they always seemed to find new creative ways of doing their thing, which is what we're always striving for. It will stand out a bit from what we usually do as anyone listening will find out soon enough!"
