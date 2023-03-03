Enslaved Posts New Lyric Video "The Eternal Sea" Online

Today, Enslaved are proud to release their latest avant-garde creation, "Heimdal." Their breathtaking 16th studio album is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway’s black metal scene. It's a record that points towards new beginnings, and a dawn that’s on the other side of the apex of the land. Prepare for a psychedelic journey through arcane Norse folklore, to connect with one's ancient ancestors and our future selves.

Enslaved's Grutle Kjellson commented:

"After more than three decades, I still get excited when I hear Ivar’s demos; we may be older now, and as life has evolved are unable to spend as much time on music as we would like, but the song writing process for Enslaved hasn’t changed much. Ivar works on the seeds and shapes of songs, sends them to the rest of us, and we’ll form our own narratives - these phantom sketches eventually come to life and they speak to us, and hopefully they speak to our fans as well.

"In my opinion, our band is even more creative, more experimental, more diverse and somehow more musical than when we started. I suppose one of the main reasons we continue as a band is that we have never reached a place where we bore ourselves. Our passion for telling stories, writing riffs, put words to them and exploring the human condition through music and myth, has only increased over the years and 'Heimdal' is a reflection of who we are as artists, musicians and human beings in the year 2023."

Enslaved has also revealed a masterly lyric video, created by Ingo Spörl, for album focus track, "The Eternal Sea," which can be seen below.