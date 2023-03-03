Kingdom Of Giants Debuts New Music Video "Wasted Space"
Kingdom Of Giants has shared their brand new single, "Wasted Space," out now via SharpTone Records. Fans can check out the video for the song below.
Speaking of the new single the band shares, "Super excited to release our first new song in two and a half years. It’s been a challenging few years for everyone and we are happy to share what we’ve been working on. We are hoping to give listeners a little taste of what’s to come. If you know KOG you know our record will be very dynamic but we feel like Wasted Space has a little something for everyone."
