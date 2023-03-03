The Word Alive Premiere New Single & Music Video "New Reality" From Upcoming New Album

Metalcore act The Word Alive premiere their new single and music video “New Reality“ from the band's forthcoming seventh studio album. The video was directed by Jake Johnston.





Comments vocalist Telle Smith:

“Everyday we find ourselves chasing a better version of ourselves, or maybe it’s escaping the wrong path we chose. The push and pull of life has never felt more permanent than it does right now. Every day feels like a new reality, is it everything that you thought it would be?”

You can catch the band onthe below tour with Pop Evil and AVOID this month:

03/17 Sault St. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino

03/18 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s

03/21 Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box (no The Word Alive)

03/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/24 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun – Wolf Den (no The Word Alive/Avoid)

03/25 Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino (no The Word Alive)

03/26 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

03/28 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation27

03/30 Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

03/31 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/01 Charlotte, NC – The Underground (no The Word Alive)

04/02 Nashville, TN – Basement East

04/04 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

04/05 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/07 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

04/08 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theater

04/10 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

04/11 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/12 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/14 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

04/15 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

04/16 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

04/18 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

04/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

04/21 Pittsburg, KS – Kansas Crossing Casino

04/22 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/23 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave