The Word Alive Premiere New Single & Music Video "New Reality" From Upcoming New Album
Metalcore act The Word Alive premiere their new single and music video “New Reality“ from the band's forthcoming seventh studio album. The video was directed by Jake Johnston.
Comments vocalist Telle Smith:
“Everyday we find ourselves chasing a better version of ourselves, or maybe it’s escaping the wrong path we chose. The push and pull of life has never felt more permanent than it does right now. Every day feels like a new reality, is it everything that you thought it would be?”
You can catch the band onthe below tour with Pop Evil and AVOID this month:
03/17 Sault St. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino
03/18 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s
03/21 Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box (no The Word Alive)
03/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/24 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun – Wolf Den (no The Word Alive/Avoid)
03/25 Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino (no The Word Alive)
03/26 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
03/28 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation27
03/30 Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center
03/31 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/01 Charlotte, NC – The Underground (no The Word Alive)
04/02 Nashville, TN – Basement East
04/04 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
04/05 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/07 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
04/08 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theater
04/10 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
04/11 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/12 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/14 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
04/15 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre
04/16 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
04/18 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
04/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04/21 Pittsburg, KS – Kansas Crossing Casino
04/22 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/23 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
