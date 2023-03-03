Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Brazilian doom quartet The Evil

Brazil boasts a rich history of extreme, dark metal. To name but a few, Brazil has given birth to Sepultura, Volcano and Sarcofago, the latter of whom was led by Wagner Antichrist. (He also briefly fronted Sepultura in the early eighties, but I digress…) Nowadays, the storied metal veteran spends time as a university economics professor. But he hasn’t hung up his bullet belt entirely. He is the guitarist for the occult-focused doom metal/occult rock band The Evil.

The quartet independently released its self-titled debut in 2017, and The Evil is set to release its second album, “Seven Acts To Apocalypse,” through Osmose Productions on March 31. The release’s seven song titles reference the seven deadly sins associated with Christian theology. The thematic approach clearly goes hand in hand with the band’s chosen modus operandi, evil doom and occult rock. Quick reference points like The Devil’s Blood, Trouble and Candlemass come to mind, but the eerie band exudes a certain energy that they can call their own. Mysterious and dense songs like “Envy” and “Lust” are likely to appeal to fans of Cathedral, Down and so much more. Wagner Antichrist has struck heavy metal gold yet again.