Underoath Premiere New Track “Let Go”
Florida-based metalcore band Underoath‘s premiere their new single “Let Go“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
In other news the band will be kicking off their North American headlining run today Silver Spring, Maryland. Periphery and Loathe will be joining them as support acts on the below booked shows:
w/ Periphery & Loathe:
03/03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/04 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater
03/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
03/07 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
03/07 McKees Rock, PA – The Roxian
03/10 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club
03/13 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
03/14 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03/15 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
03/17 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
03/18 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/20 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Centre
03/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/23 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
03/24 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
03/25 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
03/26 San Diego, CA – Soma
03/27 Albuquerque, NM – Rialto Theatre
03/29 Albuquerque, NM – The Historic El Rey Theater
03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom
04/01 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
04/02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Underoath:
05/27 Hatfield, UK -Slam Dunk Festival
05/28 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Word Alive Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Born Through Fire Signed By Seek And Strike
0 Comments on "Underoath Premiere New Single “Let Go”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.