Underoath Premiere New Track “Let Go”

Florida-based metalcore band Underoath‘s premiere their new single “Let Go“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



In other news the band will be kicking off their North American headlining run today Silver Spring, Maryland. Periphery and Loathe will be joining them as support acts on the below booked shows:

w/ Periphery & Loathe:

03/03 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/04 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

03/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

03/07 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

03/07 McKees Rock, PA – The Roxian

03/10 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club

03/13 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

03/14 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03/15 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

03/17 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

03/18 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/20 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Centre

03/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/23 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

03/24 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

03/25 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/27 Albuquerque, NM – Rialto Theatre

03/29 Albuquerque, NM – The Historic El Rey Theater

03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom

04/01 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

04/02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Underoath:

05/27 Hatfield, UK -Slam Dunk Festival

05/28 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival