Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Everlasting Bloat" From Upcoming Debut Album "My Tadpole Legion"

posted Mar 2, 2023 at 2:15 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

A new official music video for a new advance track named “The Everlasting Bloat“ taken from Squid Pisser‘s impending debut studio full-length “My Tadpole Legion” has premiered online. This particular song features a guest spot by Nekrogoblikon frontman Nicky Calonne.

The album is scheduled for an April 14th release date and will feature additional guest spots from members of The Locust, Melt-Banana, and Tera Melos.

‘The Squid Boys disguise themselves as Cow People, People from the Future, and even lampshades as they explore the serene and overgrown jungle sections of the LA RIVER… They visit a video store, see a snail, play with time itself at the ancient time clock, and even pet a dog as they pray to The Humongous Cephalopod of the cosmos that Nicky doesn’t use a ball peen hammer on their skulls while he’s in SQUID MODE…

Lyrically, The Everlasting Bloat tackles important economic and socio-political issues…’

Tommy Meehan (Deaf Club, Cancer Christ)
Seth Carolina (Starcrawler).

