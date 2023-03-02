Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Everlasting Bloat" From Upcoming Debut Album "My Tadpole Legion"
A new official music video for a new advance track named “The Everlasting Bloat“ taken from Squid Pisser‘s impending debut studio full-length “My Tadpole Legion” has premiered online. This particular song features a guest spot by Nekrogoblikon frontman Nicky Calonne.
The album is scheduled for an April 14th release date and will feature additional guest spots from members of The Locust, Melt-Banana, and Tera Melos.
Explain the outfit:
‘The Squid Boys disguise themselves as Cow People, People from the Future, and even lampshades as they explore the serene and overgrown jungle sections of the LA RIVER… They visit a video store, see a snail, play with time itself at the ancient time clock, and even pet a dog as they pray to The Humongous Cephalopod of the cosmos that Nicky doesn’t use a ball peen hammer on their skulls while he’s in SQUID MODE…
Lyrically, The Everlasting Bloat tackles important economic and socio-political issues…’
Squid Pisser are:
Tommy Meehan (Deaf Club, Cancer Christ)
Seth Carolina (Starcrawler).
