Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Everlasting Bloat" From Upcoming Debut Album "My Tadpole Legion"

A new official music video for a new advance track named “The Everlasting Bloat“ taken from Squid Pisser‘s impending debut studio full-length “My Tadpole Legion” has premiered online. This particular song features a guest spot by Nekrogoblikon frontman Nicky Calonne.

The album is scheduled for an April 14th release date and will feature additional guest spots from members of The Locust, Melt-Banana, and Tera Melos.

Explain the outfit:

‘The Squid Boys disguise themselves as Cow People, People from the Future, and even lampshades as they explore the serene and overgrown jungle sections of the LA RIVER… They visit a video store, see a snail, play with time itself at the ancient time clock, and even pet a dog as they pray to The Humongous Cephalopod of the cosmos that Nicky doesn’t use a ball peen hammer on their skulls while he’s in SQUID MODE…

Lyrically, The Everlasting Bloat tackles important economic and socio-political issues…’

Squid Pisser are:

Tommy Meehan (Deaf Club, Cancer Christ)

Seth Carolina (Starcrawler).