Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video "Shot Down" From Upcoming New EP “Psychic Dance Routine“
A music video for a new track from experimental hardcore punk outfit Scowl has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. That single is named “Shot Down“, and is taken from the group’s upcoming EP “Psychic Dance Routine“, due out in stores on April 07th, 2023 via Flatspot Records.
Explains frontwoman Kat Moss:
“This song is supposed to represent a battle between concealing your fears and vulnerability and desperately opening up about said fears. I’m expressing distaste and fury towards the fearful part of myself, ‘Hate you right now’ is aimed at myself.
‘I wanna impress, impressive sound’ – I’m begging to feel confident in my own work and I feel as though this song stealthily disguises those internal fears in a bubblegum hook, only to be immediately punched in the gut with fast guitars and harsh vocals.”
Scowl is presently on tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu and TRiPPJONES on the below booked string of dates:
03/03 Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz – Vets Hall
03/04 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (no Zulu)
03/05 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
03/07 Seattle, WA – Neumos (no Zulu)
03/08 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (no Zulu)
03/09 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (no Zulu)
03/10 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
03/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (no Zulu)
03/12 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (no Zulu)
03/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
03/15 Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue
03/16 Chicago, IL – Metro
03/17 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery
03/18 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona
03/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03/22 Albany, NY – Fuze Box
03/23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
03/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Scowl:
04/08 Brooklyn, NY – Flatspot World @ The Monarch
04/15 Indio, CA – Coachella
04/22 Indio, CA – Coachella
05/6 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle
05/13 Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World
06/23-25 Manchester, UK – Outbreak Fest
07/27-29 Xixon, SPA – Tsunami Xixon Festival
08/26 Reading, UK – Reading Festival
08/27 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
09/22-24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ingested Premiere Music Video “Echoes Of Hate”
- Next Article:
Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.