Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video "Shot Down" From Upcoming New EP “Psychic Dance Routine“

A music video for a new track from experimental hardcore punk outfit Scowl has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. That single is named “Shot Down“, and is taken from the group’s upcoming EP “Psychic Dance Routine“, due out in stores on April 07th, 2023 via Flatspot Records.

Explains frontwoman Kat Moss:

“This song is supposed to represent a battle between concealing your fears and vulnerability and desperately opening up about said fears. I’m expressing distaste and fury towards the fearful part of myself, ‘Hate you right now’ is aimed at myself.

‘I wanna impress, impressive sound’ – I’m begging to feel confident in my own work and I feel as though this song stealthily disguises those internal fears in a bubblegum hook, only to be immediately punched in the gut with fast guitars and harsh vocals.”

Scowl is presently on tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu and TRiPPJONES on the below booked string of dates:

03/03 Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz – Vets Hall

03/04 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (no Zulu)

03/05 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

03/07 Seattle, WA – Neumos (no Zulu)

03/08 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (no Zulu)

03/09 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (no Zulu)

03/10 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (no Zulu)

03/12 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (no Zulu)

03/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

03/15 Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue

03/16 Chicago, IL – Metro

03/17 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

03/18 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona

03/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03/22 Albany, NY – Fuze Box

03/23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

03/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Scowl:

04/08 Brooklyn, NY – Flatspot World @ The Monarch

04/15 Indio, CA – Coachella

04/22 Indio, CA – Coachella

05/6 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle

05/13 Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

06/23-25 Manchester, UK – Outbreak Fest

07/27-29 Xixon, SPA – Tsunami Xixon Festival

08/26 Reading, UK – Reading Festival

08/27 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

09/22-24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest