Ingested Premiere Music Video For “Echoes Of Hate”

UK-based deathcore trio Ingested premiere their new music video for “Echoes Of Hate” off the band’s latest album “Ashes Lie Still“, which saw a release this past fall via their new label Metal Blade Records.

Explains frontman Jason Evans:

“We are utterly ecstatic to unleash the music video for ‘Echoes Of Hate‘, Of all the singles we’ve released so far, this is the one I’ve been looking forward to the most, as this is by far the most brutal song on the album, with an absolutely catastrophic ending that will please old school Ingested fans and I’m certain will cause explosions of bodies in the pit at our upcoming shows with Cannibal Corpse.

We’ve teamed up once again with our partner in visual crime Loki Films to bring yet another skull crushing music video for you all. Super proud of this one, absolute brutality at its terrifying best. Enjoy.”

Ingested will be out this spring with Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment and Organectomy for the below North American tour:

05/04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

05/05 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

05/06 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/07 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

05/09 Miami, FL – Gramps (feat. Implosive Disgorgence)

05/10 Orlando, FL – Conduit (feat. Implosive Disgorgence)

05/11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

05/12 Nashville, TN – The End

05/13 Little Rock, AR – Rev Room (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/14 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/16 Houston, TX – Scout Bar (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/17 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/18 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

05/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

05/20 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

05/21 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

05/23 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/24 Seattle, WA – El Corazon (feat. I Declare War)

05/25 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper (feat. I Declare War)

05/26 Boise, ID – The Shredder

05/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/28 Denver, CO – Roxy Theater

05/30 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

05/31 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

06/01 Cleveland, OH – No Class

06/02 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

06/03 Montreal, QC – Foufones Electriques

06/04 Cambridge, MA – Sonia