Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Single & Music Video "She Is A Fire" From Upcoming New Album "Trouble And Their Double Lives"
UK gothic metal outfit Cradle Of Filth premiere a new single and music video by the name of “She Is A Fire“. That track is one of two new cuts (“Demon Prince Regent” being the other) to be featured on the band’s recently announced live album, “Trouble And Their Double Lives“, due out in stores on April 28th through Napalm Records.
Explains frontman Dani Filth:
“This track and the other original track on this album, ‘Demon Prince Regent’, were both written after the recording of Existence Is Futile and present a perfect, but not necessarily related, bridge between our Nuclear Blast days and the forthcoming album on Napalm Records. It was always intended to be a double album, so we just thought, ‘f**k it! Let’s cram some original material on there as well! The absolute worst of both worlds!
The song itself is about the epitome of burning passion; the dark inspiration of love and the creature that has ignited it.
I would say a live record was long overdue, judging by the 20-odd year gap between this and our previous offering! It also serves as a great accompaniment to the forthcoming co-headlining ‘Double Trouble Live’ tour(s) with DevilDriver, and strangely enough is also a notable gap-filler whilst we prepare our debut album for Napalm Records, due for mass excretion in 2024.”
“Trouble And Their Double Lives” track listing:
01 – “She Is A Fire” (new studio track)
02 – “Heaven Torn Asunder”
03 – “Blackest Magick In Practice”
04 – “Honey And Sulphur”
05 – “Nymphetamine (Fix)”
06 – “Born In A Burial Gown”
07 – “Desire In Violent Overture”
08 – “Bathory Aria”
09 – “The Death Of Love” (bonus track)
10 – “Demon Prince Regent” (new studio track)
11 – “Heartbreak And Seance”
12 – “Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych”
13 – “The Promise Of Fever”
14 – “Haunted Shores”
15 – “Gilded Cunt”
16 – “Saffron’s Curse”
17 – “Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)”
18 – “You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” (bonus track)
You can catch Cradle Of Filth out on the road with DevilDriver this month on the below tour:
03/08 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
03/09 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
03/11 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
03/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
03/14 Seattle, WA – Showbox
03/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
03/18 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
03/19 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
03/21 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/22 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/23 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
03/26 Albuquerque, NM – Revel
