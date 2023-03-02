Metallica Premiere New Single & Music Video “If Darkness Had A Son”
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
Thrash metal kings Metallica premiere the third single titled “If Darkness Had A Son” from their upcoming album “72 Seasons“, which is scheduled for an April 14th release date.
Check out now "If Darkness Had A Son" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
You can catch Metallica live on the road this year on the below booked dates:
04/27 Amsterdam, NET – Johan Cruuf Arena (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
04/29 Amsterdam, NET – Johan Cruuf Arena (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
05/17 Paris, FRA – Stade de France (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
05/19 Paris, FRA – Stade de France (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
05/26 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
05/28 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
06/16 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium (feat. Volbeat & Mammoth WVH)
06/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/04 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/06 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/11 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/13 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/18 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/20 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/25 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/27 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
09/01 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
09/03 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
11/03 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
11/05 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
11/10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
11/12 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
05/24 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
05/26 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
06/07 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
06/09 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
06/14 Copenhagen, DEN – Parken Stadium (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
06/16 Copenhagen, DEN – Parken Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
07/05 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
07/07 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
07/12 Madrid, SPA – Estadion Civitas Metrpolitano (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)
07/14 Madrid, SPA – Estadion Civitas Metrpolitano (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/02 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/04 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/09 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/11 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/16 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/18 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/23 Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
08/25 Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
08/30 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)
09/01 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
09/20 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)
09/22 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
09/27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)
09/29 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gorod Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Metallica Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.