Metallica Premiere New Single & Music Video “If Darkness Had A Son”

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Thrash metal kings Metallica premiere the third single titled “If Darkness Had A Son” from their upcoming album “72 Seasons“, which is scheduled for an April 14th release date.

Check out now "If Darkness Had A Son" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



You can catch Metallica live on the road this year on the below booked dates:

04/27 Amsterdam, NET – Johan Cruuf Arena (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

04/29 Amsterdam, NET – Johan Cruuf Arena (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

05/17 Paris, FRA – Stade de France (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

05/19 Paris, FRA – Stade de France (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

05/26 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

05/28 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

06/16 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium (feat. Volbeat & Mammoth WVH)

06/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/04 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/06 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/11 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/13 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/18 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/20 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/25 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/27 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

09/01 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

09/03 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

11/03 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

11/05 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

11/10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

11/12 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

05/24 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

05/26 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

06/07 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

06/09 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

06/14 Copenhagen, DEN – Parken Stadium (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

06/16 Copenhagen, DEN – Parken Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

07/05 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

07/07 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

07/12 Madrid, SPA – Estadion Civitas Metrpolitano (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

07/14 Madrid, SPA – Estadion Civitas Metrpolitano (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/02 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/04 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/09 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/11 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/16 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/18 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/23 Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/25 Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/30 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

09/01 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

09/20 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)

09/22 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

09/27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)

09/29 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)