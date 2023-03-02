Gorod Premiere New Single & Music Video "We Are The Sun Gods" From Upcoming New Album "The Orb"
French technical death metal veterans Gorod premiere a new single and music video named “We Are The Sun Gods“. The track is off their impending new album “The Orb” due out on March 10th, 2023.
Comment Gorod:
“Welcome to a Shakespearean interpretation of the world upside down, in a story where God finds himself the creator of idols. The sun, his major work, was created with his own hands. This life-giving star, however, presents a certain hostility. In fact, it will burn our world down in flames. But the creator’s greatest success is us. Carved in his image, we seem inexorably sentenced to fall into hubris. This ‘solar’ arrogance is leading us to our downfall. And it is not by creating in our turn deified objects that we will prevent all light from going out…”
A North American tour is scheduled in support of the effort with the below string of dates booked:
w/ Cognitive, Summoning The Lich and Flub:
03/16 Brooklyn, NY – Sovereign
03/17 Washington, DC – Pie Shop
03/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge
03/19 Cleveland, OH – No Class
03/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
03/21 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
03/22 Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
03/23 Menomonie, WI – Zymurgy
03/24 Lincoln, NE – 1867
03/25 Denver, CO – Roxy Theater
03/26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/27 Boise, ID – Shredder
03/29 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper
03/30 Seattle, WA – Funhouse
03/31 Portland, OR – High Water Mark
04/01 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides
04/02 Cupertino, CA – The X Bar
04/03 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
04/04 Mesa, AZ – The Underground
04/06 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot
04/07 Dallas, TX – Haltom Theater
04/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/09 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
04/10 Pensacola, FL – Downtown Music Hall
04/11 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
04/12 Orlando, FL – The Haven
04/14 Charlotte, NC – Milestone
04/14 Richmond, VA – The Bike Shop
