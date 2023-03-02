Gorod Premiere New Single & Music Video "We Are The Sun Gods" From Upcoming New Album "The Orb"

French technical death metal veterans Gorod premiere a new single and music video named “We Are The Sun Gods“. The track is off their impending new album “The Orb” due out on March 10th, 2023.

Comment Gorod:

“Welcome to a Shakespearean interpretation of the world upside down, in a story where God finds himself the creator of idols. The sun, his major work, was created with his own hands. This life-giving star, however, presents a certain hostility. In fact, it will burn our world down in flames. But the creator’s greatest success is us. Carved in his image, we seem inexorably sentenced to fall into hubris. This ‘solar’ arrogance is leading us to our downfall. And it is not by creating in our turn deified objects that we will prevent all light from going out…”

A North American tour is scheduled in support of the effort with the below string of dates booked:

w/ Cognitive, Summoning The Lich and Flub:

03/16 Brooklyn, NY – Sovereign

03/17 Washington, DC – Pie Shop

03/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge

03/19 Cleveland, OH – No Class

03/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

03/21 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

03/22 Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

03/23 Menomonie, WI – Zymurgy

03/24 Lincoln, NE – 1867

03/25 Denver, CO – Roxy Theater

03/26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/27 Boise, ID – Shredder

03/29 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

03/30 Seattle, WA – Funhouse

03/31 Portland, OR – High Water Mark

04/01 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides

04/02 Cupertino, CA – The X Bar

04/03 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

04/04 Mesa, AZ – The Underground

04/06 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot

04/07 Dallas, TX – Haltom Theater

04/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/09 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

04/10 Pensacola, FL – Downtown Music Hall

04/11 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

04/12 Orlando, FL – The Haven

04/14 Charlotte, NC – Milestone

04/14 Richmond, VA – The Bike Shop