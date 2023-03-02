Cloak Premiere New Single & Music Video "Invictus" From Upcoming New Album "Black Flame Eternal"

Atlanta, Georgia-based blackened death metal quartet Cloak premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Invictus”, taken from their upcoming new album "Black Flame Eternal", which will be out in stores on May 26 via Seasons of Mist.

Check out now "Invictus" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.