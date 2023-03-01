Castle Rat Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dagger Dragger"

Brooklyn, New York-based sludge/doom metal band Castle Rat premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Dagger Dragger”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains the outfit:

“‘Dagger Dragger’ narrates the tale of a skilled huntress of demons, beasts, and scoundrels, as she battles against a vengeful enchantment. Pursued by a mysterious Shadow Beast, the huntress pays the ultimate price for slaying the beloved henchman of a most powerful sorceress.”