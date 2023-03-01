The Eating Cave Premiere New Single "Discovery" From Upcoming New Album "The Miscalculation"

The Eating Cave has tapped Demon King vocalist Matt Brown for their new advance track titled "Discovery" , taken from their upcoming sophomore album "The Miscalculation". You can check out "Discovery" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

"Discovery" is the first single from our upcoming sophomore record The Miscalculation. We went into the studio with the intention of creating something entirely different from our debut, and ended up taking a huge leap forward with our sound.

Keith Merrow took on the engineering duties and shaped this record into something equal parts brutal, technical and atmospheric. The Miscalculation will be released April 24th, and is available to pre-order now on CD & Vinyl on bandcamp."