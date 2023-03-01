"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Just For Fun

Hear: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” As A Slayer Track

posted Mar 1, 2023 at 3:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Slayer

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

YouTuber Moonic Productions shares his version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”, if it was written by Slayer. And it sounds like a hidden or lost bonus track of the thrash metal icon's 1986 classic album "Reign In Blood". Check it out for yourself below:


Comments Moonic Productions:

"This is what 'Livin' On A Prayer' by Bon Jovi would sound like if Slayer made a cover of it with Reign In Blood production. Enjoy!"

