Just For Fun
Hear: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” As A Slayer Track
Band Photo: Slayer (?)
YouTuber Moonic Productions shares his version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”, if it was written by Slayer. And it sounds like a hidden or lost bonus track of the thrash metal icon's 1986 classic album "Reign In Blood". Check it out for yourself below:
Comments Moonic Productions:
"This is what 'Livin' On A Prayer' by Bon Jovi would sound like if Slayer made a cover of it with Reign In Blood production. Enjoy!"
