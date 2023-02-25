Trivium’s Matt Heafy & Machine Gun Kelly Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Premiere New Single "Fall Of Man"

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd and Trivium/Ibaraki vocalist/guitarist Matthew K Heafy have joined forces in their recently premiered track "Fall Of Man". The below single will also appear on Lloyd‘s forthcoming debut solo effort “Imposter Syndrome“.

Check out now "Fall Of Man" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells Lloyd:

“Working with Matthew K. Heafy has been a dream come true! Trivium have been one of my favorite bands since I was a kid, I used to dye my own Trivium t-shirts and wear them every day.”

Adds Heafy:

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter. I recall first seeing Sophie‘s guitar playing online and being truly blown away — so having been a fan of Sophie‘s for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track. When I learned that Trivium had been a longtime favorite band of Sophie‘s, I was humbled and appreciative.”

Says Lloyd:

“My co-writer/drummer Christopher Painter and I had a lot of fun experimenting with different time signatures and using some scales that I don’t traditionally use. Also Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”