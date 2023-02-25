Rise Of The Northstar Premiere New Single “Third Strike”
A new single named “Third Strike” has recently premiered from French rap metal outfit Rise Of The Northstar. The track is taken from the groups upcoming new studio full-length “Showdown“, which has been scheduled for an April 07th release date by Atomic Fire Records.
