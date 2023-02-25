Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video “Godforsaken”

Arriving together with Insomnium‘s new studio album “Anno 1696” is a new Riivata Visuals directed music video for their single “Godforsaken“ from it, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Comments guitarist Markus Vanhala:

“This shows the epic side of the album and is taking the listener through the sonic snowstorms and shamanistic plays. I truly love the shamanistic vocals of the beautiful soul Johanna Kurkela who did a perfect job on executing this vision to perfection. We salute you, Johanna! Probably my own favorite on the album, besides ‘The Rapids‘.”

Adds bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen:

“Vanhala‘s composition and one of the most epic songs in this bunch. Here we have the renowned Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela performing the female vocals. Lyrics are from the point of view of the main protagonist, Arvid, who tries to solve the mysterious deaths in the small village.”

Says guitarist Ville Friman:

“Also one of the oldest demos we had ready for this album before the pandemic hit. The original female voice sample was elevated to another level by Johanna‘s vocals. First time we have used female vocals on any Insomnium song.”

02/25 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia

02/26 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia

w/ Enslaved & Black Anvil:

04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

04/09 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry Concert Club (no Black Anvil)

04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

04/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Dive Bar (no Black Anvil)

04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/27 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Black Anvil)

04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Insomnium:

05/06 Kopervik, NOR – Karmøygeddon

06/02-04 Pilsen, CZE – Metalfest Open Air

06/08-10 Zamora, SPA – Z! Live Rock Fest

06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/29 Seinäjoki, FIN – Provinssi

07/13-15 Neukirchen-Vluyn, GER – Dong Open Air

07/13-16 2023 – Anycsciai, LIT – Devilstone

07/25-29 Tolmin, SLO – Tolminator Metal Fest

07/29 Oulu, FIN – QStock

08/17-20 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Festival