Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video “Godforsaken”
Arriving together with Insomnium‘s new studio album “Anno 1696” is a new Riivata Visuals directed music video for their single “Godforsaken“ from it, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments guitarist Markus Vanhala:
“This shows the epic side of the album and is taking the listener through the sonic snowstorms and shamanistic plays. I truly love the shamanistic vocals of the beautiful soul Johanna Kurkela who did a perfect job on executing this vision to perfection. We salute you, Johanna! Probably my own favorite on the album, besides ‘The Rapids‘.”
Adds bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen:
“Vanhala‘s composition and one of the most epic songs in this bunch. Here we have the renowned Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela performing the female vocals. Lyrics are from the point of view of the main protagonist, Arvid, who tries to solve the mysterious deaths in the small village.”
Says guitarist Ville Friman:
“Also one of the oldest demos we had ready for this album before the pandemic hit. The original female voice sample was elevated to another level by Johanna‘s vocals. First time we have used female vocals on any Insomnium song.”
02/25 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
02/26 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
w/ Enslaved & Black Anvil:
04/05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/07 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
04/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
04/09 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry Concert Club (no Black Anvil)
04/10 April Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/11 April Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
04/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04/14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
04/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
04/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/23 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
04/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Dive Bar (no Black Anvil)
04/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/26 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/27 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Black Anvil)
04/28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/29 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
04/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Insomnium:
05/06 Kopervik, NOR – Karmøygeddon
06/02-04 Pilsen, CZE – Metalfest Open Air
06/08-10 Zamora, SPA – Z! Live Rock Fest
06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/29 Seinäjoki, FIN – Provinssi
07/13-15 Neukirchen-Vluyn, GER – Dong Open Air
07/13-16 2023 – Anycsciai, LIT – Devilstone
07/25-29 Tolmin, SLO – Tolminator Metal Fest
07/29 Oulu, FIN – QStock
08/17-20 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Festival
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
