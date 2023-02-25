Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Music Video “Scars” From Upcoming Album “Kingdom Undone”
May 26th has been slated by Nuclear Blast as the release date for Arrival Of Autumn‘s upcoming new studio full length “Kingdom Undone“. A new music video and advance track from it named “Scars” is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Recording sessions for the effort took place at the group’s own home studio in Grande Prairie, Alberta, as well as at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, TN, who also took on the mixing and mastering duties.
Tell the outfit:
“After many obstacles and times of uncertainty we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! Kingdom Undone is Arrival Of Autumn firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece and we can’t wait to play these songs for you on the road!”
Says frontman Jamison Friesen:
“We are very excited to release the first track off our upcoming album Kingdom Undone! Scars is about being real with the people around you and to stop pretending to be something you’re not. It doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it’s about having the courage not to hide who you are! We look forward to playing it on our upcoming tours!”
“Kingdom Undone” track list:
01 – “Scars”
02 – “Your Fiction”
03 – “Trust”
04 – “Ghosts”
05 – “Hell Comes Home”
06 – “One More Day”
07 – “Liminal”
08 – “Burn”
09 – “Who The Masters Serve”
10 – “Bury Me”
11 – “Hallowed”
March will find the band out with Heathen playing the below run of shows:
03/09 Providence, RI – Alchemy
03/10 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
03/11 Montreal, QC – Petit Campus
03/12 Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s
03/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/14 Cudahy, WI – X-Ray
03/15 Chicago, IL – Reggies
03/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
03/17 Knoxville, TN – The Brickyard
03/18 Atlanta, GA – Boggs
03/19 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
03/20 Miami, FL – Gramps
03/21 Orlando, FL – The Haven
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Milestone
03/24 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
03/25 Baltimore, MD – Metro
03/26 Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.