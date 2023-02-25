Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Music Video “Scars” From Upcoming Album “Kingdom Undone”

May 26th has been slated by Nuclear Blast as the release date for Arrival Of Autumn‘s upcoming new studio full length “Kingdom Undone“. A new music video and advance track from it named “Scars” is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Recording sessions for the effort took place at the group’s own home studio in Grande Prairie, Alberta, as well as at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, TN, who also took on the mixing and mastering duties.

Tell the outfit:

“After many obstacles and times of uncertainty we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! Kingdom Undone is Arrival Of Autumn firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece and we can’t wait to play these songs for you on the road!”

Says frontman Jamison Friesen:

“We are very excited to release the first track off our upcoming album Kingdom Undone! Scars is about being real with the people around you and to stop pretending to be something you’re not. It doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it’s about having the courage not to hide who you are! We look forward to playing it on our upcoming tours!”

“Kingdom Undone” track list:

01 – “Scars”

02 – “Your Fiction”

03 – “Trust”

04 – “Ghosts”

05 – “Hell Comes Home”

06 – “One More Day”

07 – “Liminal”

08 – “Burn”

09 – “Who The Masters Serve”

10 – “Bury Me”

11 – “Hallowed”

March will find the band out with Heathen playing the below run of shows:

03/09 Providence, RI – Alchemy

03/10 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

03/11 Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

03/12 Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s

03/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/14 Cudahy, WI – X-Ray

03/15 Chicago, IL – Reggies

03/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

03/17 Knoxville, TN – The Brickyard

03/18 Atlanta, GA – Boggs

03/19 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

03/20 Miami, FL – Gramps

03/21 Orlando, FL – The Haven

03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Milestone

03/24 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

03/25 Baltimore, MD – Metro

03/26 Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy