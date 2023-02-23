Members Of Battlecross Reunite In New Band Finality - Premiere Debut Single “Technocracy”

With Battlecross being on an indefinite hiatus, several former band members of the band have united in the new group named Finality. The outfit consist of lead guitarist Tony Asta (now frontman) and rhythm guitarist Hiran Deraniyagala, bassist Mike Heugel, guitarist Joe Cady, guitarist John Artuso and drummer Dan Fayz.

Today the new project premiere the title track to their forthcoming debut effort named “Technocracy”, due out on May 05th, streaming via YouTube for you now below.



