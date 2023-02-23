Members Of Battlecross Reunite In New Band Finality - Premiere Debut Single “Technocracy”
With Battlecross being on an indefinite hiatus, several former band members of the band have united in the new group named Finality. The outfit consist of lead guitarist Tony Asta (now frontman) and rhythm guitarist Hiran Deraniyagala, bassist Mike Heugel, guitarist Joe Cady, guitarist John Artuso and drummer Dan Fayz.
Today the new project premiere the title track to their forthcoming debut effort named “Technocracy”, due out on May 05th, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Grave Pleasures New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Morbikon (Finntroll, Etc.) Premiere New AMV
0 Comments on "Members Of Battlecross Reunite In New Band"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.