Grave Pleasures New Single & Music Video “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”

Finnish post-punk outfit Grave Pleasures (ex-Beastmilk) premiere a new single and David Fitt directed music video by the name of “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse“, taken from their third full-length album “Plagueboys“. The new record is due out on April 21st, 2023.





Explains guitarist Aleksi Kiiskilä:

“‘Heart Like A Slaughterhouse‘, the go-to midnight hour dance track for crooked minds. Hooks you dive into head-first psycho-hypnotic frenzy and Buffalo Bill – influenced disco moves.

After playing at Wave Gotik Treffen a few years back, I was impressed by all those creative costumes and their uncanny, sinister details. It felt like being in some apocalyptic, gothic steampunk city where everything’s messed up, with that being all normal.

So, the morning after our show, basically out of nowhere popped up this riff and the driving beat for ‘Heart Like A Slaughterhouse‘, where the confidence of Eliminator meets Virus-like psychotic hooks. Something that feels wrong and right at the same time, something addictive and macabre which makes you move around your room like some broken manikin.”