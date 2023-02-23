Morbikon (Municipal Waste, Finntroll, Etc.) Premiere New Animated Music Video "Borne of Phantom Vessel"

Blackened death metal trio Morbikon (Municipal Waste, Finntroll, etc.) premiere a new animated music video for their track “Borne of Phantom Vessel”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains Phil “Landphil” Hall (Municipal Waste):

“This is the second animated video that I have created for MORBIKON. I truly feel that this video is a huge step forward from the first one. I have really put a lot of effort into making this as dynamic and entertaining as possible. The characters I have created in the world of these videos are starting to take shape and I am looking forward to taking this story even further.”