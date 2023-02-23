Angerot Premiere New Single & Music Video - Goatwhore & Six Feet Under Members Guest
Sioux Falls, South Dakota based death metal band Angerot premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Bastard Creature”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Profound Recreant", which will be out in stores March 24th via Redefining Darkness Records.
The single features Goatwhore guitarist Sammy Duet and Six Feet Under's Jack Owen. Check out now "Bastard Creature" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked the above track we've included another new single named "Horns Ov Moses" streaming via Spotify for you now below.
