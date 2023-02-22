Morne Signs With Metal Blade Records; New Album Expected Late 2023

Metal Blade Records is proud to announce the signing of Boston, Massachusetts‘ Morne who are adding their brand of crusty and ethereal doom to the label‘s celebrated roster. The band is currently recording a new album with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Cave In, High On Fire) for release in late 2023.

"We are wrapping up the recording session at GodCity Studio with Kurt Ballou in Salem, Massachusetts. This will be our fifth studio album and we are very excited that a legendary label like Metal Blade is releasing it to the universe." comments Morne vocalist Milosz adding that "music and words for this album were written during stressful and challenging times and life changing moments and I hope people will find something for themselves in this album and enjoy it. I‘m very grateful that Metal Blade helped us put it all together."

Metal Blade GmbH Label Manager, Markus Grasseck, had this to say about the signing: "We‘re very excited to welcome Morne to our Metal Blade family. Being a fan of the band since their Demo 2008, it‘s a great honor to finally work together for the years to come. The band‘s unique blend of atmospheric Doom with Crust attitude is unparalleled and we can‘t wait to get this out to as many people as possible. Brace yourself for their new album due out this fall!"