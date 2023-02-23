Headline News

Dååth Premiere First New Single In Twelve Years “No Rest No End” - Sign With Metal Blade Records

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Groove metal outfit Dååth inked a record deal with Metal Blade Records. Today they premiere their first single in twelve years titled “No Rest No End“, featuring guest guitar solos from Rafael Trujillo (Obsidious, ex-Obscura) and Spiro Dussias.

Dååth's current incarnation finds frontman Sean Zatorsky & guitarist Eyal Levi returning with Septicflesh drummer Kerim “Krimh” Lechner handling the drums. Jesse Zuretti contributes to the orchestration, synth and guitar.

Check out now "No Rest No End" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

“After 12 years on hiatus, we agreed that if we’re bringing Dååth back, we’re doing it right. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that we’ve signed to our dream label, Metal Blade! From day one, they understood and backed our vision for the future, have an inextinguishable passion for the genre, an incredible staff, and are one of the reasons Metal is on the map and thriving.

We’re excited to add to the growing metal history Slagel & Co have forged with unstoppable determination. Dååth signing to Metal Blade couldn’t be a better pairing – we’re taking this to its full potential, letting nothing and nobody stand in our way. If you’re not going all out, what’s the point?”

Tells Levi:

“‘No Rest No End‘ is the reason Dååth is back. When the writing began, I was looking for proof that we still had it. The last thing I want to do is put out music that sounds like a bad cover of our back catalog. When this song came together, it was clear that we needed to see this through.

‘No Rest No End‘ is the pinnacle of everything I’ve wanted to do with this band and features our full lineup firing on all cylinders: crushing riffs, orchestrated to the max, an infectious chorus, insane solos, my favorite metal drummer, baroque insanity, signature clean guitars, and an incredible mix. It’s the most ambitious song we’ve ever written or recorded and we’re just getting started. Enjoy!”

Adds Zatorsky:

“The first time I heard ‘No Rest No End‘ in demo form, I was blown away! I immediately knew exactly what I wanted to do vocally. The words practically flew off the page. During every step of the creation process, the song was an obvious masterpiece. It’s meant to be heard, and it’s meant to be played loud!”

Comments Zurretti:

“‘No Rest No End‘ is what happens when everyone involved pushes themselves to their extremes. In metal, we often pride ourselves on how difficult something is to master – and this song is the pinnacle to that thought. We all showed up at our very best to make ‘No Rest No End‘ our masterpiece. From the orchestration standpoint, we took this to cinematic & baroque levels in one song. The guitars were also deeply challenging and equally fulfilling to track. Not to mention the Michelin rated guest solos.”

Kerim Lechner adds:

“A furious ride with the perfect title, ‘No Rest No End.’ At least that’s how I feel while playing this song. From a drumming perspective – you better get your running shoes on because this track makes you work hard!

It has fast double bass, blast beats and a ton of groovy parts. It is definitely one of our strongest songs and with its many layers you will find new things each time you listen to it.”