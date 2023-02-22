Ov Sulfur Posts New Music Video "Befouler" Online Featuring Slaughter To Prevail Vocalist Alex Terrible

Blackened deathcore outfit Ov Sulfur have released the brand new single and music video for "Befouler," featuring Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible. The track is taken from their upcoming debut album "The Burden Ov Faith," due 24th March via Century Media Records.

On the new single, vocalist Ricky Hoover comments:

"Breaking away from our constant blasphemy, 'Befouler' focuses on real-life heretics who say one thing to your face but believe another. They use this false front as a pathetic defence to slowly plot your demise. This type of life became foreign to me in my years away from the music industry, but it seems the more you're in the public eye, the more you face dissenters and weaklings. I've made so many great friends through the industry, but this one is a middle finger to those who are too cowardly to even spit in your face because they only open their mouth while hiding theirs."

Guitarist/vocalist Chase Wilson adds:

"This is easily our most energetic song. The technical riffing keeps you banging your head so hard you just might get lightheaded while singing along to the anthemic chorus - shout out to Ricky! By the time you get to the end, you've basically given yourself short-term memory loss and forgotten that Alex Terrible comes in to just bludgeon you to death on the final breakdown. For the video, we went with a tale of revenge that ties our early single and EP artworks to The Burden Ov Faith. Rather than go with the typical animated video, we wanted it to be almost like a moving painting or storybook, complete with hyper-stylised art from the super talented Anastasia Solti. We had our friend Dylan Gould add some extra effects to really make it pulse with the music, and we're very excited to have a unique visual for one of our collective favourite songs from the album!"