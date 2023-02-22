Fear Factory Unveils New Vocalist Milo Silvestro

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory are excited to announce that they have selected Milo Silvestro to take the reigns as vocalist for the band's next era. A video introducing the singer can be seen below.

Guitarist Dino Cazares comments:

"It’s time to introduce the world to our new vocalist. The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy.

"It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25th on the 'Rise Of The Machine' tour. We can’t wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass.

'The Machine Will Rise'."

Milo Silvestro states:

"This is a huge opportunity for me. I've been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I’m excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."