Downfall Of Gaia Debuts New Single "Existence Of Awe"

Downfall Of Gaia today unleashes their latest single, "Existence Of Awe." The pummeling new psalm comes by way of the band‘s sixth studio album, "Silhouettes Of Disgust," scheduled to drop on March 17, 2023 via Metal Blade Records.

Progressing in part by looking backwards and returning to familiar territory, Downfall Of Gaia's "Silhouettes Of Disgust" delivers a dynamic and textured blend of crust punk and post-black metal doused in atmospheric elements, taking everything that ever made the band compelling and pushing it in new and gripping directions. The record includes the return of guitarist Peter Wolff, who left the band in 2015 to focus on family and other pursuits. They've also expanded their sonic palette with the addition of synths for the first time, and female vocals courtesy of Lulu Black, who collaborates with drummer Michael Kadnar in industrial/gothic project This Is Oblivion.

Wanting to keep things short, simple, and a bit more confrontational, the record does not feature the eight- to ten-minute epics of the band‘s more recent releases and is indeed punchier, with a lot of classic d-beat drumming driving the action, as on the surging "Unredeemable" and opener/latest single, "Existence Of Awe."

Elaborates vocalist/guitarist Dominik Goncalves dos Reis, " ’Existence Of Awe‘ is a song about those inner demons and ghostly companions that many in this day and age are at the mercy of and have to fight against in whatever form. A condition that one often carries around unnoticed on the outside, which is not immediately visible to many, and that one must somehow learn to live with…"