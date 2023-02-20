Nervosa Introduces New Drummer Michaela Naydenova; Promises More News This Week
Brazilian founded thrash metal loyalists Nervosa has revealed the identity of their new drummer to begin what they promise will be a week of big news. Joining the ranks is Bulgarian drummer Michaela Naydenova, formerly of Gwendydd, who replaces Nanu Villalba behind the kit. A message from the band reads as follows:
"Michaela Naydenova is the new drummer of Nervosa!
"She recorded and composed all the drums of the entire new album with a very short time to learn and create everything, she is a beast and did an amazing job that we can't wait to show to you. Let's give her a warm welcome!
"Many things to announce next days, so don't miss it!"
Nervosa recently completed recording their fifth studio album, their first to feature Naydenova as well as second guitarist Helena Kotina and an as-yet unannounced vocalist. You can check out the first video documenting the recording below.
