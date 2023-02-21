Lux Nigrum Premiere New Single "Adamas Voluntatem" From Upcoming New Album "Omnia Ab Uno, Omnia Ad Unum"
Chilean black metal band Lux Nigrum premiere a new single titled “Adamas Voluntatem”, taken from their upcoming new album "Omnia Ab Uno, Omnia Ad Unum", to be released by Azermedoth Records on April 28th.
Check out now "Adamas Voluntatem" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
