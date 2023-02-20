XluciferluX Premiere New Single "Samael The Destroyer" (Oceano Cover) - Donovan Parchment (Ex-Disembodied Tyrant) Guests

Tucson, Arizona deathcore unit XluciferluX premiere, premiere their take on Oceano's "Samael The Destroyer", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Donovan Parchment (Ex-Disembodied Tyrant) guests on that track.



