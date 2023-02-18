No Bragging Rights Premiere Music Video For “Stages”
California-based hardcore band No Bragging Rights premiere their new Tim Burton directed music video for “Stages“. You can check out "Stages" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
2023 touring plans look as follows:
04/07 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
04/08 Henderson, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall
w/ Outsider and Proposal:
04/13 Adelaide, AUS – Crown & Anchor
04/14 Melbourne, AUS – Workers Club
04/15 Ballarat, AUS – Volta
04/18 Canberra, AUS – The Basement
04/19 Sydney, AUS – Red Rattler Theatre
04/20 Wollongong, AUS – La La La’s
04/21 Newcastle, AUS – The Gal
04/22 Brisbane, AUS – The Back Room
