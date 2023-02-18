Divine Destruction Premiere New Single "Domination"
Canada/Florida-based deathcore outfit Divine Destruction premiere a new single titled “Domination”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features members of Planetkiller, Hate Priest and more.
