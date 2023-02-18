Gravebirth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Rotting In Slow Motion" From Upcoming New Album "All Light Will End"

Pittsburgh, PA-based deathcore outfit Gravebirth premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Rotting In Slow Motion”, taken from their upcoming new album "All Light Will End", which will be out in stores March 17, 2023 via Shattered Earth Records.

Check out now "Rotting In Slow Motion" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



