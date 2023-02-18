The Used Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “People Are Vomit”
Post-hardcore outfit The Used premiere their new single named “People Are Vomit” from their recently announced tenth studio full-length, “Toxic Positivity“, due ouit on May 19th through Big Noise/Hassle Records.
Check out now "People Are Vomit" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments frontman Bert McCracken:
“We think this song is fun and cute. We hope you love it too.”
