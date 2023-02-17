Drain Of Impurity Premiere New Lyric Video For "Infinite Recycle Of Morbid Breed"
Ankara, Turkey-based brutal death metal outfit Drain Of Impurity (Cenotaph, Anal Stabwound) premiere a new lyric video for “Infinite Recycle Of Morbid Breed”, taken from the band's brand new album "Beneath The Maze Of Infinite Equilibrium", which was released January 10, 2023.
Check out now "Infinite Recycle Of Morbid Breed" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
