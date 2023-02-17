Drain Of Impurity Premiere New Lyric Video For "Infinite Recycle Of Morbid Breed"

Ankara, Turkey-based brutal death metal outfit Drain Of Impurity (Cenotaph, Anal Stabwound) premiere a new lyric video for “Infinite Recycle Of Morbid Breed”, taken from the band's brand new album "Beneath The Maze Of Infinite Equilibrium", which was released January 10, 2023.

