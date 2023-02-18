Frozen Soul Premiere New Single & Music Video "Morbid Effigy" - Dying Fetus' John Gallagher Guests
Dallas, TX-based death metal band Frozen Soul will release their sophomore studio full-length “Glacial Domination” on May 19th, 2023. Dying Fetus vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher guests on the band's new single and NSFW music video “Morbid Effigy“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The band tapped Trivium frontman Matthew K. Heavy to co-produce the record and also guests on the title track and a song named “Abominable“.
“‘Morbid Effigy‘ is straight to the point death metal that’s exactly what it should be — fun. This song is everything Frozen Soul is, and we are so excited for everyone to hear it! The video is truly a work of art. Have you ever wondered what a snowman would look like made out of guts?”
“Glacial Domination“ track list:
01 – “Invisible Tormentor”
02 – “Arsenal Of War”
03 – “Death And Glory”
04 – “Morbid Effigy” (feat. John Gallagher)
05 – “Annihilation”
06 – “Glacial Domination” (feat. Matt Heafy)
07 – “Frozen Soul” (feat. GosT)
08 – “Assimilator” (feat. GosT)
09 – “Best Served Cold”
10 – “Abominable” (feat. Matt Heafy)
11 – “Atomic Winter”
