Ratgod Premiere New Single "Sensor" From New EP
Easton, Pennsylvania-based deathcore/metalcore unit Ratgod premiere a new single titled “Sensor”, taken from their new EP of the same name, out in stores now.
Check out now "Sensor" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
