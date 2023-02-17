The Ocean Premiere New Single & Music Video “Parabiosis”

A second single and muisic video named “Parabiosis” taken from German post-metal outfit The Ocean‘s upcoming tenth studio full-length “Holocene” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. A May 19th release date has been scheduled for that album.







Comment the band:

“The album is about stem cell research and the cosmetics industry’s war against aging and our society’s quest for rejuvenation elixirs, plastic surgery etc, which leads to the question of— how far can and shall we go regarding bio-engineering and medicinal progress?”

The cult of eternal youth has lead to death being hidden from our everyday lives. You literally see no old people in our modern inner cities anymore, everyone is young and healthy and the sick and dying are locked away in clinics and retirement homes where they won’t remind the general public of the fact that we are all going to die one day, which keeps us stuck on a hamster wheel of spending the time of our lives working jobs we hate to afford things we don’t need…”