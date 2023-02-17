Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Music Video "We Eat Our Young" From Upcoming New Album "Terrasite"
Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)
Cattle Decapitation premiere their new single and music video by the name of “We Eat Our Young”, taken from the band's upcoming new album "Terrasite", which will be out in stores May 12th through Metal Blade Records.
Check out now "We Eat Our Young" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Cattle Decapitation have been tapped for this year’s edition of the annual ‘Decibel Magazine Tour‘, sharing the stage with Dark Funeral, 200 Stab Wounds and Blackbraid on the below booked dates:
05/11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
05/13 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey
05/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/16 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room
05/17 Houston, TX – The Warehouse
05/19 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/24 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (no Blackbraid)
05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro
05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit
06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom
06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Chelsea Grin Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
The Ocean Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.