Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Music Video "We Eat Our Young" From Upcoming New Album "Terrasite"

Cattle Decapitation premiere their new single and music video by the name of “We Eat Our Young”, taken from the band's upcoming new album "Terrasite", which will be out in stores May 12th through Metal Blade Records.

Check out now "We Eat Our Young" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Cattle Decapitation have been tapped for this year’s edition of the annual ‘Decibel Magazine Tour‘, sharing the stage with Dark Funeral, 200 Stab Wounds and Blackbraid on the below booked dates:

05/11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

05/13 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey

05/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/16 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

05/17 Houston, TX – The Warehouse

05/19 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/24 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (no Blackbraid)

05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro

05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit

06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom

06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater