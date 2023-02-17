Chelsea Grin Premiere New Single & Music Video "Fathomless Maw" From Upcoming New Album "Suffer In Heaven"

Salt Lake City-based deathcore outfit Chelsea Grin premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Fathomless Maw”, taken from their upcoming new album "Suffer In Heaven", which will be out in stores on March 17th.

Check out now "Fathomless Maw" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Chelsea Grin will be co-headlining the below spring run with Carnifex. Left To Suffer and Ov Sulfur will join them as support acts:

04/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

04/14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/19 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

04/20-Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

04/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

04/22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

04/25 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

04/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/27 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

04/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium

04/29 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

04/30 Toronto, ON – Opera House

05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13

05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club