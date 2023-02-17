Chelsea Grin Premiere New Single & Music Video "Fathomless Maw" From Upcoming New Album "Suffer In Heaven"
Salt Lake City-based deathcore outfit Chelsea Grin premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Fathomless Maw”, taken from their upcoming new album "Suffer In Heaven", which will be out in stores on March 17th.
Check out now "Fathomless Maw" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Chelsea Grin will be co-headlining the below spring run with Carnifex. Left To Suffer and Ov Sulfur will join them as support acts:
04/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile
04/14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/19 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
04/20-Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
04/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
04/22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
04/25 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
04/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/27 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
04/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium
04/29 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
04/30 Toronto, ON – Opera House
05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13
05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
