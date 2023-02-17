Headline News

Karybdis Sign w/ U.S. Agency Extreme Management Group (Suffocation, Cryptopsy, Internal Bleeding)



EMG Senior Artist Manager and Talent Scout Greg Shaw is excited to announce and welcome London based death metal act Karybdis to his roster.

Described by Metal Hammer as an ‘eclectic blend of melodic death metal, 21st-century metalcore and prog-tinged technicality’ the UK act have worked alongside some of the leaders in the industry since the band’s inception. With recordings produced by Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Lock Up) and Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver, Unearth) through to performing on renowned festivals such as Bloodstock and UK Tech Fest where the band shared the stage with iconic acts such as Parkway Drive, Anthrax, Dimmu Borgir, Soulfly, Dying Fetus, Psycroptic, Archspire and many, many more, KARYBDIS have had an impressively successful career.

The partnership with EMG will see the band take their ascendance to a new level, reaching markets and stages across the world and joining an agency that has represented some of the leaders in the genre, such as Suffocation, Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation and Misery Index to name but a few.





Commenting on signing with EMG, drummer Mitch McGugan offers:

"We are delighted to announce we have signed to Extreme Management Group Inc. Joining a roster of some of our favourite bands and musicians this is truly inspirational and we're excited to begin a new chapter in partnership with EMG"

Having personally talent scouted the band, EMG Senior Artist Manager Greg Shaw states:

“Karybdis offer so much on the bands previous albums and the stunning recent EP ‘Order and Chaos’ which sees the band expand its dynamic even further and has me pumped for where we can take that growth next. With huge death metal grooves, outstanding leads, epic dynamic and vocals that are as equally confronting from both a death metal and hardcore approach, this band easily won me over on first listen. I am looking forward to working with the lads to take their sound further, both on album and stages across the world”

Check out the single and video for ‘Maja Valles’ from the bands 2021 EP ‘Order and Chaos’ which was produced by the bands guitarist Dave Klussmann, with string and orchestral arrangements composed by the bands drummer Mitch McGugan. Be ready for new music from the band in the year ahead.



Karybdis are :

Rich O’Donnell – Vocals

Dave Klussmann – Guitar

Jay Gladwin – Bass

Mitch McGugan – Drums

Contact:

Artist Manager, Greg Shaw

Emg.gregshaw@gmail.com